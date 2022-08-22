The hometown broadcasters for the Philadelphia Phillies sounded nothing short of despondent Sunday after the New York Mets cranked a pair of 9th inning homers to cap a dramatic comeback.

Calling the action for NBC Sports Philadelphia, play-by-play man Tom McCarthy and analyst John Kruk were utterly dejected after Mets outfielder Mark Canha blasted his second home run of the game into the left field seats at Citizens Bank Park to put the Mets on top of the Phillies 9-8.

“Fly ball, left field,” a monotone McCarthy said. “Oh no. He’s homered again … wow.”

The Phillies’ misery was compounded when Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo hit a home run of his own to expand the Mets lead to 10-8.

“Oh man,” a disgusted McCarthy said, as soon as Nimmo made contact. “Brandon Nimmo’s just added some insurance. Solo home run. 10-8.”

McCarthy sounded morose — as though he was a doctor delivering seriously bad news to a patient. But Kruk, a former Phillies star, was more angry. Ultimately, though, he decided to keep his temper in check.

“I’d like to say something, but I’m afraid,” Kruk said.

“Give yourself five seconds,” McCarthy told his partner.

“Nah, I need more than that. I’m afraid that this would be my last broadcast. So I’m gonna … just…” Kruk said — his words trailing off.

C’mon fellas, lighten up! It’s only a game. (Disclosure: The author of this post is a rabid Mets fan who undoubtedly would feel quite differently if the shoe were on the other foot. Thankfully, it was not.)

Watch above, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com