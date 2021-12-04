WATCH: Reporter Gets Hit in Face Live on Camera As Raucus Utah Fans Celebrate

Local reporter Kelly Vaughen put her physical safety on the line as raucous Utah football fans celebrated a big victory: their team’s first appearance at The Rose Bowl.

On Friday night, the University of Utah Utes faced off against the University of Oregon Ducks in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship.

The result was a 38-10 victory that sealed Utah’s first championship and first appearance at the Rose Bowl, and will likely launch a thousand Joe Pesci–Fred Gwynn memes. Utah came into the game ranked number 18, while Oregon had been at number 10 prior to the game.

Following the game, KUTV 2 Sports reporter Kelly Vaughen did a live hit with some very excited fans.

“Well let me tell you, these fans are pumped!” Vaughen said, an understatement if there ever was one.

The fans began screaming and jostling the reporter in the most simultaneously exciting and white event since the invasion of Hoth.

Vaughen recovered quickly, and began interviewing some of the fans.

“What did you think of the game?” she asked a very young fan, who told her “It was incredible, absolutely!”

And this was a big game for you?” Vaughen said.

“Yeah, it was my first game! It was awesome!” the kid said.

Things got deafening again, as another fan grabbed the microphone and screamed “WE SENT THE DUCKS QUACKIN’!!!”

Vaughen earned kudos from the crew back in the studio, who noted “I know she’s dead tired, but she did a great job out there today.”

In a tweet, Vaughen wrote that “This might win for my craziest live shot. Bonus points if you spot when I almost get knocked out with my own mic.”

The intrepid Vaughen also documented her experiences with the Utah fans by tweeting out photos and videos all throughout the day Friday.

Watch above via KUTV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com