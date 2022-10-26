WATCH: Roquan Smith Breaks Down After Learning Teammate Has Been Traded In The Middle Of A Press Conference

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith became choked up after he found out that teammate Robert Quinn got traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith and Quinn were teammates on the Bears for three seasons before the announcement was made on Wednesday that Quinn was traded to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Bears are (3-4) on the season, and it appeared that after this trade, they have decided to look toward the future and are not in a win-now situation.

Smith was at the podium for his weekly time with the Bears beat reporters when the news broke that Quinn was traded. An emotional Smith had to collect his thoughts while he spoke to the reporters.

“Yeah, man, sucks,” Smith said as he shook his head in disbelief. “I’m gonna take a second, for a second, if you don’t mind.”

Smith took his shirt and covered his eyes as he wiped the tears away under his shirt. After the short pause, Smith continued his press conference.

“You know I have a great deal of respect for that guy,” Smith added with his eyes closed and head down. “You know, damn, crazy.”

Smith took no more questions from the media and got up and exited the press room.

Quinn joined an undefeated Eagles team with a record of (6-0) as they head into week eight. It was unclear if Quinn would be ready to play on Sunday.

What a great time it is for Philadelphia sports fans. The Eagles acquired a dominant defensive lineman, the Flyers have started the season 4-2, and the Phillies made the World Series against the Houston Astros. It must be nice to have your sports teams represent the city well.

