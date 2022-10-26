John Fetterman’s Campaign Says He Raised More Than $2 Million After Debate with Dr. Oz

John Fetterman’s campaign said the Democratic candidate for Senate has raised more than $2 million since Tuesday’s debate against Mehmet Oz.

A key narrative from the hour-long debate was Fetterman’s obvious post-stroke struggles. He was slow to respond, showed difficulty staying on track and flip-flopped on the issue of fracking.

In spite of the candidate showing difficulty communicating his message to voters, donations poured in. A statement from the campaign reads:

Today, Pennsylvania Lt Governor John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate announced that it has raised over $2 million since the Senate debate ended at 9:00 p.m. last night. The unprecedented and massive haul for a Pennsylvania Senate race demonstrates the deep grassroots enthusiasm Fetterman has behind his campaign. Some of the cash will be used to air a new TV ad featuring Dr. Oz’s extremely radical comments on abortion from last night’s debate in key markets.

Within 12 hours of the end of the debate, Fetterman’s campaign released an ad that connected Oz’s thoughts on abortion to Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

Our newest ad after last night’s #PASenateDebate Dr. Oz would let "local political leaders" like Doug Mastriano ban abortion without exceptions even in cases of rape, incest, or life of the mother. Too Extreme for PA pic.twitter.com/q722qHwWsH — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 26, 2022

Oz was asked about his views on abortion in a post-Roe v. Wade country, and he said he believes decisions on abortion access should be between “women, doctors, local political leaders.” He added individual states should “decide for themselves.”

“There should not be involved from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz added. “As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all.”

Democrats seized on the comment about “local political leaders” and abortion.

Every voter should see this clip of Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, claiming that abortion should be a decision between “women, doctors, and local political leaders.” Your body. Their choice. pic.twitter.com/1gqtysOtXb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2022

Remember when the debate was going to be the night @DrOz crushed @JohnFetterman with his verbal mastery? Turns out inviting local political leaders into your doctors office with you is what he had up his sleeve… https://t.co/IVkN2svyFt — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 26, 2022

Last night, Mehmet Oz stood on the debate stage and said that abortion decisions should be between women, doctors, and “local political leaders.” Oz is a grave threat to women’s rights. — Senate Democrats (@dscc) October 26, 2022

