WATCH: Security at Canadian Open Mistakes Pro Golfer for a Fan and Takes Him DOWN During Celebration

By Ahmad AustinJun 12th, 2023, 11:14 am
 
Adam Hadwin tackled by security guard at Canadian Open

Andrew Lahodynskyj/AP

This weekend’s Canadian Open had it all.

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win his home Open in nearly 70 years after sinking an impressive 72-foot eagle putt. He did so on the fourth playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood.

Fellow Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin rushed to Taylor to shower him in champagne, but that celebration was temporarily delayed when a security mistook Hawdin for a fan and tackled him.

Fortunately, someone else quickly intervened and let the security know who Hadwin was. When the two stood back up, they shared a brief exchange and were seen smiling.

Jessica Hadwin, Adam’s wife, provided an update later that night.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed,” she said on Twitter. “I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: