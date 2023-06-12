This weekend’s Canadian Open had it all.

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win his home Open in nearly 70 years after sinking an impressive 72-foot eagle putt. He did so on the fourth playoff hole against Tommy Fleetwood.

Nick Taylor. Playing in front of his home Canadien crowd. Sinks a 72-yard walk off putt to become the first Canadien to win the Canadien Open since 1964. The longest putt made of his career. What a moment!pic.twitter.com/NynyARc2ZN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 11, 2023

Fellow Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin rushed to Taylor to shower him in champagne, but that celebration was temporarily delayed when a security mistook Hawdin for a fan and tackled him.

Golfer Adam Hadwin was mistakenly leveled by security when celebrating Nick Taylor’s fairytale win at the Canadian Open. pic.twitter.com/8iL9jqsBBB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 12, 2023

Fortunately, someone else quickly intervened and let the security know who Hadwin was. When the two stood back up, they shared a brief exchange and were seen smiling.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

A win for their country 🇨🇦 Canadian players watched on as @NTaylorGolf59 won @RBCCanadianOpen with an unreal 72-foot eagle. pic.twitter.com/kYtun47ceH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 12, 2023

Jessica Hadwin, Adam’s wife, provided an update later that night.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed,” she said on Twitter. “I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled.”

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com