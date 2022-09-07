The resident bad boy of tennis strikes again.

After dropping a five-set thriller to Karen Khachenov in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open late Tuesday night, Nick Kyrgios completely melted down. The 27-year-old Australian repeatedly smashed his racket on the court, and threw it away. And then, when he was done wrecking his first racket, he took another one out of his bag and proceeded to obliterate that one as well.

ESPN’s cameras captured only a small part of the bizarre tantrum, and announcer Chris Fowler referenced it only briefly — before Kyrgios stormed off the Arthur Ashe stadium court.

“Kyrgios punishing is frame,” Fowler said. “Another one destroyed.”

But this video, via the Third and Five podcast, captures the Kyrgios meltdown fully:

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF — Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

This is hardly the first time Kyrgios has smashed his racket on the court before. In fact, this isn’t even the first time Kyrgios has smashed two rackets on the court before. He has a penchant for completely losing his cool during the biggest moments, and had already made headlines during this U.S. Open for spitting and swearing at his own team.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com