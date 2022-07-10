Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is known for having an extremely hot temper — and that temper was on full display Sunday during the biggest match of his life.

During the third set of Sunday’s Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, Kygrios erupted on the chair umpire over a fan who had been heckling him in the previous game.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final!” Kyrgios said to chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein. “There’s no other bigger occasion! You didn’t believe me, and then she did it again. And it nearly cost me the game. Why’s she still here?! She’s drunk out of her mind!”

Lichtenstein explained that he could not identify the fan Kyrgios said was causing the ruckus.

“I know exactly which one it is!” Kyrgios said. “It’s the one in the dress. The one that looks like she’s had 700 drinks, bro!”

That comment elicited laughter from the ESPN announce crew of Chris Fowler, John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe. John McEnroe, had plenty of wars with chair umpires in his day, said Kyrgios might have been overestimating the level of the fan’s intoxication.

“It might be only 500 [drinks],” McEnroe said.

Watch above, via ESPN.

