Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios complained during his US Open match on Wednesday, claiming to smell marijuana.

“It was fucking marijuana,” he told umpire Jaume Campistol during a break in the match against France’s Benjamin Bonz at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “It was smoke.”

Campistol called on those in attendance to not smoke “around the court.”

“Obviously I’m not going to complain about food smell. It was fucking marijuana. People don’t know I’m a heavy asthmatic,” said Kyrgios during the press conference following the match. “So when I’m running side to side and I’m struggling to breathe … it’s probably don’t want to something to be breathing in.”

Kyrgios won the match, but was slapped with an unsportsmanlike conduct violation. During a break in the third set, Kyrgios could be seen walking off the court spitting toward his own team.

“That was 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐅𝐔𝐋!” ❌ Nick Kyrgios was given a warning after spitting and swearing at his own team box 💦🤬#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4CbUREe2Y1 — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 1, 2022

It’s not the first time the 27-year-old has spat during a match. In June, he spat toward a fan during a Wimbledon match, which Kyrgios won.

Watch above via 9News Sydney and Eurosport.

