Elon Musk Battles James Woods in Heated X Spat Over Block Button That Ends With Musk — Hitting the Block Button

James Woods got into it with Twitter CEO Elon Musk over potential changes to the platform, including removing the ability to block accounts, which battle resulted in the billionaire hitting the conservative actor with that very function.

Musk has come under fire from both conservatives and liberals over his idea to completely remove the ability to block other users on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Woods particularly and vocally opposed the idea over the weekend, saying that if the block feature is removed he “will have no choice but to retire from this site.”

Just months ago, when the purchase of the company was complete, Woods was on with Tucker Carlson on Fox News saying that Musk “may have saved America” with the takeover and the Twitter Files releases. But the inability to block accounts pushed Woods to change his view about the direction of the company.

“In the midst of a libel suit I was targeted by thirty trolls the defendant enlisted to harass me,” Musk wrote in a tweet on Friday. “X will be untenable for people like me, who are willing to share their identities. If he does this, I will have no choice but to retire from this site.”

Woods then took another shot at Musk in a follow-up post, claiming that he is acting no different than former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey.

“If Elon Musk removes the ability to block concerted harassment by trolls or organized political entities, how will “X” be any different from Jack Dorsey’s horrid Twitter,” Woods wrote. “Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X are mere pawns to turn the site into an electronic shopping mall. The man I thought was a defender of free speech is just another greedy capitalist. Disappointing, but not surprising.”

Musk then responded to the criticisms from his fan-turned-foe, stating, “Then delete your account.”

Woods revealed later with a screenshot that Musk had used the very feature in dispute to abort any further discussion.

“You prerogative, sir, which is exactly my point,” said Woods. “Have a nice day.”

