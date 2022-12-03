James Woods Threatens Lawsuit After Musk’s DNC Twitter Revelations, Tells Tucker Carlson ‘These Very People’ Destroyed His Career

Actor and outspoken conservative James Woods a promising a lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee following revelations from Elon Musk about Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In a thread by Matt Taibbi that was teased by Musk this week, the author highlighted behind-the-scenes details about Twitter’s handling of Biden’s laptop, which was originally reported on by the New York Post, which was subsequently locked out of their Twitter account for some time.

In some of Taibbi’s many tweets, he made the allegation that Democratic Party officials were requesting certain Twitter accounts be suspended over tweets about the Biden story, which was being contested at the time by numerous critics, but much of the material was later confirmed by multiple major outlets.

Taibbi shared one internal communication that included a James wood tweet apparently sent to the company “from the DNC.”

“Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party,” Taibbi tweeted.

9. Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Woods joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday night by phone and vowed that he would be suing the DNC over the allegation and claimed “these very people” destroyed his career.

“I can guarantee you one thing more than anything else you’ll ever hear in your life: I will be getting a lawyer. I will be suing the Democratic National Committee no matter what,” the actor told Carlson.

The Videodrome actor said he was suing on behalf of others who may have had their accounts suspended and admitted his career has been “destroyed.” He’s referred to being blacklisted over his outspoken political views in the past.

“Whether I win or lose, I am going to stand up for the rights that every American – not a so-called celebrity. I’m not a celebrity — I’m hardly recognizable anymore because my career has been destroyed by these very people,” he said.

Woods called on others to sue as well and roped in Joe Biden, asking if the president has “no shame.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com