The snack brand Fruit Roll-Ups warned people against a current TikTok trend of eating their sugary snacks, wrapper included. The warning dropped the same week TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew went into a hearing on Capitol Hill as lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have raised security concerns about the app.

Fruit Roll-Ups felt the need to fact check one TikTok user named hollyberry09 who claimed that eating the plastic wrap with your Fruit Roll-Up is just fine.

“Fruit Roll-Ups Warns TikTokers Against Eating Plastic Wrap as Part of Trend as Lawmakers Debate Banning App,” the snack brand’s social media account posted.

The original video includes the user freezing a Fruit Roll-Up. In the video from the Fruit Roll-Ups account, a taste tester freezes a Fruit Roll-Up and then shows the plastic coating, which is not edible.

Users have been displaying other ways to eat Fruit Roll-Ups, including pairing it with pickles or ice cream, but the potential of people having a plastic topping on the sweet was enough for Fruit Roll-Up to cover themselves.

“Plastic doesn’t freeze, I’m pretty sure,” user hollyberry said in a video after someone questioned whether she was consuming plastic.

TikTok is embroiled in controversy at the moment as lawmakers have called for bans, citing concerns with the social media app’s Chinese parent company ByteDance and has much data they may have access to from the 150 million users in the United States.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com