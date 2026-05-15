Trump Touts Golden Statue of Himself, White House Ballroom, and TikTok Views in Truth Social Spree as He Leaves China

President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One en route back the the U.S. on Friday, and it wasn’t long before he took to his social media platform.

In several posts on his Truth Social, the first posted just before 5 a.m. ET, the commander-in-chief covered everything from a cabinet member’s wife’s new book, the newly erected golden statue of himself at one of his golf courses, a riff on the White House ballroom and his TikTok video views.

It began at 4:52 a.m. ET with the introduction of a new “NATIONAL GARDEN OF AMERICAN HEROES,” complete with an artist’s rendering of the site along the Potomac River.

“Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River,” Trump said in his post. “When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World.”

I am proud to announce the site of the NATIONAL GARDEN OF AMERICAN HEROES. This magnificent exhibition of statues will be located in West Potomac Park, which we are transforming into one of the World’s most beautiful public spaces. Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River. When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World. The National Garden of American Heroes will feature the MOST BEAUTIFUL collection of statues of AMERICAN HEROES, featuring our Illustrious Founding Fathers, Military Warriors, Religious Leaders, Civil Rights Champions, World Class Athletes, Artists, Entertainers, and MORE. The people of America (and the World!) will come here to learn and be inspired by the “Greats”. The National Garden of American Heroes is one more project we are undertaking to honor the 250th Birthday of the Greatest Nation on Earth, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Moments later, Trump followed up with a kudos for Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, for her upcoming book. The post also included a link to buy the book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness.

Trump then posted a photo of the golden statue of himself that was unveiled last month at the Trump National Doral Miami resort:

This is a statue, now standing at Doral, that was commissioned by a large group of political supporters who just wanted a statue of yours truly. I very much appreciate their support, and all that they went through to get it done! They are very good people. Those playing the Blue Monster, at Doral, are absolutely in love with it. Congratulations to all involved. With time, it will become a Landmark! President DJT

Trump also took an opportunity to touch on one of his favorite topics, the White House ballroom, saying that “China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.!”:

China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.! It’s under construction, ahead of schedule, and will be the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the U.S.A. Thank you for all the support I have been given in getting this project going. Scheduled opening will be around September of 2028. The man I am walking with is President Xi, of China, one of the World’s Great Leaders! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Finally, Trump shared a graphic celebrating 400 billion views of Trump-hashtagged TikTok videos.

The president departed from Beijing on Friday after several meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

During a state dinner on Wednesday, Trump hailed the “special relationship” between the U.S. and China as he thanked President Xi for a “beautiful welcome” and included an invite to the White House in September.

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