WATCH: Richard Branson Heads to Space on Virgin Galactic Flight

UPDATE: You can watch video of the takeoff above, via CNN.

Richard Branson is headed to space.

The billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic will be on the fully-crewed Unity 22 spacecraft as it lifts off on Sunday.

Branson has pursued the idea of commercial space flight for years, and this trek is a test flight to the edge of space, where the crew will experience several minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth. The crew includes chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, lead operations engineer Colin Bennet, and VP of government affairs & research operation Sirisha Bandla.

This will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth crewed flight into space.

Branson is headed to space just days before Jeff Bezos is set to head into space himself on the New Shepard flight for his company Blue Origin.

Virgin Galactic has a livestream (you can watch above) of the launch today, which will be hosted by Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The event is set for 10:30 am E.T. It was set for 9:00 am but has been delayed due to the weather.

