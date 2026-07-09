Fox News Host Accuses Democrat of ‘Indoctrinating’ Young Kids by Telling Them To Share

Fox News’s Charlie Hurt accused Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed of instilling communist values in children by talking to them about sharing.

El-Sayed is a former public health official in Michigan and holds an M.D. from Oxford University, but he did not pursue a medical degree. The success of his campaign has shocked Democratic Party establishment figures, as several polls show him leading Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary by somewhere between two and nine points. El-Sayed’s campaign has drawn strong support from progressives, and he has been compared to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdnai, a democratic socialist.

El-Sayed and Stevens will square off in the primary on Aug. 4.

Hurt guest-hosted Thursday’s Jesse Watters Primetime and took aim at “ranks of commie radicals” surging in Democratic primaries across the country in recent weeks, stating that they are “positioning for their takeover.”

“This commie doc without a medical license is running for Senate in Michigan, and he’s already hard at work indoctrinating your kids,” Hurt added, before teeing up Exhibit A – an ad featuring El-Sayed talking to young schoolchildren:

EL-SAYED: My whole name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. […] CHILD: Are you a doctor? EL-SAYED: Am I a doctor? It depends on who you talk to on the internet. […] CHILD: Billionaires don’t wanna spend more because they might be greedy and they weren’t raised well. EL-SAYED: I think it’s important that if you have something, that you share. Imagine you guys had a billion cupcakes. Imagine that. Can you imagine a billion cupcakes? Do you think you could eat all billion by yourself? CHILDREN: No. EL-SAYED: It would give you a really bad stomach ache, right?

The clip ended, and Hurt gave a disapproving look before moving on.

Watch above via Fox News.

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