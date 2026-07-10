Scott Jennings Mocks Fellow MAGA Panelist in Fiery Iran Showdown on CNN: ‘You Don’t Read Much’

Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings mocked fellow MAGA panelist Caroline Sunshine during a heated on-air clash over Iran after she said she had never heard the U.S. had been engaged in conflict with the regime for 47 years.

The tense exchange unfolded Thursday on CNN NewsNight, hosted by Abby Phillip, where guests debated whether Congress should impose additional “guardrails” on President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military action against Iran.

Arguing against new restrictions, Jennings dismissed calls for greater congressional oversight, saying the United States could not afford to be “all rainbows and unicorns with the Iranians,” adding that “they’ve been at war with us for 47 years.”

He repeated the timespan: “47 years! 47 years!”

Sunshine, an ex-Trump staffer, interrupted to question the claim, saying, “47 Years? Why did I learn about… I’m sorry, the first time I’ve heard about the 47-year Iran war was like this year.”

“I’m sorry you don’t read much,” Jennings said, laughing. “Did you just start following the news this year?”

“We don’t teach about the 47-year war with Iran in school,” Sunshine said. “Like, it’s insulting to actual conflicts that we’ve been involved in.”

Jennings shot back: “It’s insulting? It’s insulting to your intelligence that you have no idea what the Iranians have done.”

As the pair spoke over one another, Sunshine shifted: “How many Americans have they killed on U.S. soil in the 47 years we’ve been in the war?”

“They’ve killed thousands of Americans — they have maimed American soldiers,” Jennings began.

“Yeah, which is all wrong,” she added. “Why have our soldiers been over there?”

“They’ve attacked American allies,” Jennings continued. “And they have been at war with the West ever since this regime came to power, and it is their intention to build a nuclear weapon and use it on us and use it on Israel and use it on the West. That is their intention and it is their stated intention.

“They intend to just keep using the Strait of Hormuz,” Sunshine countered. “They have now learned that they can behave like a nuclear power without ever needing to be one.”

She pivoted, questioning the limits of the administration’s ongoing campaign: “But OK, so like if we’re going to keep going, and what’s your number? Like, how many U.S. Troops are you willing to expend to achieve your objectives and what amount of money? Because like, we’re not having that conversation and we need to because we’ve already spent $300 million, we’ve already lost –”

“What amount of money am I willing to spend to keep the American people safe from the worst regime in the world? A fair amount,” Jennings said.

Sunshine replied: “OK. Iran, nobody is like, first of all, Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. They don’t want a nuclear weapon.”

“They don’t?” Jennings scoffed.

“And nobody is firing a nuke at a country that has 5000 of them. Do you understand?” she added.

“A, they do want a nuclear weapon, and B, you’re acting like they’re some sort of a rational actor here,” he fired back. “They’re irrational people. It’s pretty apparent.”

Watch above via CNN.

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