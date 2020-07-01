Axios reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump regrets listening to his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s advice, just one month after Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Kushner on his show.

According to Axios, which cited “three people with direct knowledge of the president’s thinking,” President Trump said “he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts.”

“One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: ‘No more of Jared’s woke s***,'” Axios detailed, adding, “Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner’s advice has harmed him politically.”

The news comes just one month after Kushner was ripped on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“No one has more contempt for Donald Trump’s voters than Jared Kushner does and no one accesses it more frequently,” said Carlson, adding, “In 2016, Trump ran as a ‘law and order’ candidate because he meant it and his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”

“The president seems to sense this. At times, he seems aware that he’s being led in the wrong direction and often derides Kushner as a liberal and that’s correct, Kushner is,” Carlson continued. “But he’s convinced the president that throwing open the prisons is the key to winning African-American votes in the fall and that those votes are essential to his reelection.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]