Fox News host Tucker Carlson targeted White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for relentless criticism, accusing the president’s “liberal” son-in-law of leading President Donald Trump astray and subverting his “famously sharp instincts” over the failure to crackdown on the nationwide protests and riots sparked by George Floyd’s alleged murder by a police officer.

In a segment lauding Trump’s get-tough, “law and order” speech on Monday evening, Carlson went on to gently imply that Trump had been slow to forcefully respond to the widespread protests that have spread to dozens of cities across the country. But he began by praising as a “powerful symbolic gesture” Trump’s protected walk to St. John’s Church to hold up a Bible, a move that was elsewhere widely panned as a shameless PR stunt and that provoked intense outrage from the church’s Episcopal bishop.

“What Americans want most right now is the end to this chaos and they want their cities to be safe and they want us to stop immediately. If the commander-in-chief can’t stop us, he will lose in November and the left will blame him for the atrocities they encouraged and some voters will agree,” Carlson warned his viewers. “Some key advisors around the president don’t seem to understand this with the gravity of the moment. ‘No matter what happens,’ they’ll tell you, ‘our voters aren’t going anywhere, the trailer parks are are rock-solid. What choice do they have? They’ve got to vote for us.’ Jared Kushner, for one, has made that point out loud. No one has more contempt for Donald Trump’s voters than Jared Kushner does and no one accesses it more frequently.”

“In 2016, Trump ran as a ‘law and order’ candidate because he meant it and his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner,” Carlson then claimed, providing a handy foil to excuse Trump from any responsibility or failures of his own administration’s policies. “The president seems to sense this. At times, he seems aware that he’s being led in the wrong direction and often derides Kushner as a liberal and that’s correct Kushner is, but he’s convinced the president that throwing open the prisons is the key to winning African-American votes in the fall and that those votes s are essential to his reelection.”

“Several times over the last few days, the president signaled he would very much like to crackdown on rioters and that is his instinct,” Carlson added. “But every time he’s been talked out of it by Jared Kushner and by aides that Kushner has hired and controls. The assumption is that African-Americans like looting. That is wrong. Normal Americans of all colors hate looting. Obviously, why wouldn’t they? They’re decent people.”

