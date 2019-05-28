Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) called for action to be taken against President Donald Trump at a town hall Tuesday, just hours after he published a Twitter thread accusing the attorney general of having “deliberately misrepresented” the Mueller report to “further the president’s false narrative about the investigation.”

Amash — the only Republican in Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment — argued in his town hall, “it’s really important that we do our job as a Congress, that we not allow misconduct to go undeterred.”

“That we not just say, someone can violate the public trust and that there are no consequences to it,” he continued to loud applause. “Mueller’s report lays all of this out.”

Amash urged his constituents to read the second part of Mueller’s report, which focuses on the evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

“I’m confident that if you read Volume II, you will be appalled at much of the conduct,” the Republican said. “And I was appalled by it. And that’s why I stated what I stated. That’s why I came to that conclusion, because I think we can’t go — we can’t let conduct like that go unchecked. Congress has a duty to keep the president in check and it is a difficult process.”

“For those who are worried about, you know, Congress intruding on the president’s powers consistently, it is a difficult process to remove someone from office. It’s not easy. So no one’s suggesting that just because you start some inquiry or process that a person’s removed from office. Nonetheless, we have a job to do. And I think we owe it to the American people to represent them, to ensure that the people we have in office are doing the right thing, are of good character, aren’t violating the public trust.”

According to Politico’s Melanie Zanona, Amash’s talk was well received…

A constituent just stood up and thanked Amash for his courage.. and a number of audience members gave him a standing ovation. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 28, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

