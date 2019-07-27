Baltimore Sun Editorial Board Blasts Trump: ‘Better to Have a Few Rats Than to be One’

The Baltimore Sun did not take President Donald Trump’s attack on the newspaper’s city lying down, publishing an excoriating editorial ripping apart Trump’s character and comments piece-by-piece.

The editorial, titled “Better to have a few rats than to be one,” noting that Trump was only attacking the city because he was angry with Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics, as it both warms the cockles of the white supremacists who love him and causes so many of the thoughtful people who don’t to scream,” the paper wrote.

The newspaper then went on to point out Trump was likely goaded into attacking the city by a Fox News segment that was on air less than 30 minutes before Trump started tweeting.

“Fox News rang the bell, the president salivated and his thumbs moved across his cell phone into action,” The Sun editorial board said.

The article saves its worst hits for the final graf.

“Finally, while we would not sink to name-calling in the Trumpian manner — or ruefully point out that he failed to spell the congressman’s name correctly (it’s Cummings, not Cumming) — we would tell the most dishonest man to ever occupy the Oval Office, the mocker of war heroes, the gleeful grabber of women’s private parts, the serial bankrupter of businesses, the useful idiot of Vladimir Putin and the guy who insisted there are “good people” among murderous neo-Nazis that he’s still not fooling most Americans into believing he’s even slightly competent in his current post. Or that he possesses a scintilla of integrity.”

“Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one,” the editorial board concludes.

[Image via Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images]

