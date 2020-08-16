Biden Offers Condolences to Trump on the Passing of His Brother: ‘Our Prayers Are With You’

Former Vice President Joe Biden is offering condolences to President Donald Trump following the passing of his brother, Robert Trump.

In a Sunday morning tweet, the former vice president sent a message of support to Trump and relayed the sentiments of his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing,” Biden wrote. “I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2020

Biden’s vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), also offered her condolences.

Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you. https://t.co/j9cVKi8b5A — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2020

Robert Trump passed away on Saturday at the age of 71. According to The New York Times, he had been experiencing brain bleeds following a recent fall.

The president went to visit his brother in a New York hospital Friday following a report that described Robert Trump as “very ill.”

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a statement following his brother’s passing. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

