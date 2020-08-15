Robert Trump, Younger Brother of President Donald Trump, Has Died at 72

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died at age 72. The President released a statement late Saturday evening announcing the sad news.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump says in his statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump was hospitalized in New York, and characterized as “very ill” on Friday. President Trump traveled to New York to visit his brother, and talked about it on Friday.

“I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one,” he said in Friday’s briefing. “He’s in the hospital right now.”

“Hopefully he’ll be alright, but … he’s having a hard time,” the president said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

