Despite reports that President Donald Trump has gone to great lengths to keep it from seeing the light of day, a book authored by Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is now set for a June 23 release. And based on an early preview, it stands to be full of explosive allegations.

According to Axios, a source familiar with the book says it will contain allegations of Trump misconduct with countries other than Ukraine — a country that Trump’s dealings with sparked a scandal that led to his impeachment in the House.

The tome, titled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, will include “multiple revelations about Trump’s conduct in office,” per Axios, complete with direct quotes from the president and senior officials.

Trump, according to The New York Times, has told advisers he wants to stop the book from being published. The White House has informed Bolton that his book contains classified information, which cannot be made public. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Bolton’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, slammed the White House’s maneuver as a “transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import.”

Bolton himself weighed in on the fight over his book’s publication. In an excerpt from the epilogue obtained by Axios, Bolton accused Trump of taking measures ranging from “mean-spirited to Constitutionally impermissible” in order to stop the book. Bolton alleged that his advisers’ personal documents were seized and withheld, and his Twitter account was obstructed.

“[M]y reponse?” Bolton wrote. “Game on.”

