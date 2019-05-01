comScore

BREAKING: Barr Cancels House Appearance After Brutal Senate Hearing

By Aidan McLaughlinMay 1st, 2019, 5:41 pm

Attorney General William Barr told the House he will not testify before the Judiciary Committee as planned on Thursday.

Per CBS News, a House Judiciary Committee spokesperson confirmed the news:

“Per a congressional source, the House Judiciary Committee has been notified by the DOJ that Attorney General Barr is NOT coming to testify tomorrow,” PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor reported on Twitter. “DOJ has told the committee to expect a letter officially stating that shortly, according to my source.”

CNN confirmed that Barr is not expected to testify on Thursday, even reporting that the attorney general was “refusing” to appear before the House.

Barr faced off with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The attorney general was grilled by furious Senate Democrats over his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, particularly in light of reports Mueller was dissatisfied with his public statements on the report.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Follow Aidan McLaughlin: