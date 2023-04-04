BREAKING: Trump Charges Revealed After Ex-President Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

The charges against Donald Trump were revealed on Tuesday days after a grand jury voted to indict the former president as part of an investigation into 2016 hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The indictment marks the first time in American history that a former president has been criminally charged.

The charges were 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump plead not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. NBC News reporter Adam Reiss reported on air that prosecutors accused Trump of trying “to conceal a conspiracy” during the 2016 election with the hush money payments.

You can read the full indictment here and a statement from Bragg here.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is set to deliver a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the charges, which remained sealed until Trump was arraigned in a Lower Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Last summer, Bragg began investigating the hush money payments made by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels, who said, in the final weeks of the 2016 election campaign, that she had an affair with Trump years prior while he was married to Melania Trump.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to not tell her story publicly, and Trump later paid Cohen back while he was in the White House. In 2018, Cohen plead guilty to financial crimes related to the payment, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trump has cast the prosecution as a politically-motivated witch hunt.

The former president is set to leave for Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, after his visit to court. He will deliver remarks there around 8 p.m.

