President Donald Trump is “fatigued but in good spirits” and has been given experimental therapeutics, including an “antibody cocktail” to fight the coronavirus.

That’s according to the president’s physician, who released a statement on his condition and treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” read the statement from Sean P. Conley, Trump’s doctor. “He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin.”

Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts provided details on the therapeutic cocktail on Friday.

“This is an experimental drug that is still just finishing up Phase 3 trials and has not gotten FDA approval yet,” he said. “But they have found in Phase 3 trials that it reduces the viral load in people who are non-hospitalized and have Covid-19.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper also reported that the president has a fever, after reading the statement from Conley.

Watch above, via Fox News and CNN. See the full Conley statement below.

