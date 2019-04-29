BREAKING: Trump Sues to Block Deutsche Bank from Turning Over Financial Info to Congress

The Trump family and Trump Organization are suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block them from handing over financial records requested in congressional subpoenas.

Deutsche Bank was subpoenaed earlier this month by the House Intel and Financial Services Committees.

Attorneys for the president said in a statement tonight the subpoenas are “unlawful and illegitimate” and that “every citizen should be concerned about this sweeping, lawless, invasion of privacy.”

Statement from Trump attorneys: “The subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One by Chairpersons Schiff and Waters are unlawful and illegitimate.” pic.twitter.com/S5bi2xw46x — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) April 30, 2019

Deutsche Bank responded in a statement obtained by NBC News, “We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations.”

