Republican Says Mike Johnson ‘Lies More Than Anyone I’ve Ever Met’ As Chaos Grips House

Chaos continued to grip the House GOP on Tuesday as a procedural vote to pass the National Defense Authorization Act was tanked by fourteen Republicans who refused to advance the desperately needed military funding bill without attaching President Donald Trump’s voter ID bill, the Save Act, to it.

More than a dozen House Republicans tanked a procedural vote for the must-pass defense bill — once again over the GOP’s signature election bill, the SAVE Act.

The House has passed the SAVE Act three times prior, but it lacks the votes in the GOP-led Senate to pass into law. “The SAVE Act has become a recurring source of chaos for House Republicans, repeatedly derailing procedural votes and stalling unrelated legislation,” reported Axios’s Kate Santaliz of the ongoing headache the SAVE Act is causing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Axios listed the Republicans who tanked the vote on the key defense bill needed to ensure the military stays fully funded:

Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (La.), Tim Burchett (Tenn.), Chip Roy (Texas), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Lauren Bobert (Colo.), Max Miller (Ohio), Victoria Spartz (Ind.), Eric Burlison (Mo.), Andy Harris (Md.), Eli Crane (Ariz.), Randy Fine (Fla.), Keith Self (Texas), Mike Turner (Ohio.) and Steve Scalise (La.) — voted against the rule for the National Defense Authorization Act because it doesn’t include an amendment on the SAVE Act.

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) added some extra vitriol into the mix following the vote and accused Speaker Johnson of lying about allowing a rule to go forward to attach the SAVE Act to the defense bill.

Punchbowl’s Catherine Leffert reported Miller said of Johnson, “There’s one common problem here. It’s always been one person, and for someone who’s got the holiest tongue in the world, he lies more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Santaliz concluded her report by noting that Speaker Johnson appears to be out of options for the moment to get the SAVE Act passed yet again and move forward on other key agenda items. “The path forward for passing the defense bill remains unclear, as does a mechanism for Johnson and his leadership team to move forward on other legislation they’d hoped to pass before the July 4 recess,” she wrote.

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