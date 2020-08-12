Despite President Donald Trump’s insistence to the contrary, Fox’s Chris Wallace believes that the incumbent would have strongly preferred someone other than Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Wednesday. Wallace called Harris a “safe” pick and a moderate — even if the GOP attempts to paint her as an extremist.

“She is not far to the left, despite what Republicans are going to try to say,” Wallace said.

Fox anchor Sandra Smith asked Wallace how Democrats might “struggle” to defend Harris’ changing positions on issues such as issues such as healthcare (she initially supported Medicare for All before opposed it). Wallace acknowledged the VP nominee’s evolving policy stances, but argued that Harris is still far preferable to some of the others who were under consideration to fill out the ticket.

“Let’s think of who else Joe Biden could have picked, Sandra,” Wallace said. “He could have picked Susan Rice … Immediately, the Trump campaign would have been all over her. She was the person that covered for the Obama administration on Benghazi. She was involved in unmasking and the investigation of Michael Flynn. They don’t get to do any of that tying the vice presidential candidate back to Obama and the Russia investigation. Think if it had been Elizabeth Warren and there would have been all this talk ‘She’s far left, she’s for Medicare for all.'”

At a Tuesday afternoon White House briefing, Trump referred to Harris as his “number one draft pick” for the Democratic VP slot. Wallace dismissed this talk from the president as nonsense.

“Despite the president saying yesterday that Kamala Harris was his number one draft pick, that’s the one he wanted the most, I promise you there are a lot of people he would have liked to be running against much more,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

