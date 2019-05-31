More Democrats are coming out in favor of impeachment, but Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is supporting Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s approach and saying she doesn’t want the country torn apart.

On MSNBC this afternoon, Dingell spoke with Chuck Todd about President Donald Trump‘s tariff threat and what Robert Mueller‘s message to Congress was.

She said she wants to see Mueller testify and emphasized that she’s concerned about what his report revealed about Russia’s goals:

“There is a theme that is throughout this report about how Russia is trying to divide this country. I don’t want to play into Russia’s hands and divide this country more with a partisan impeachment. So I am totally schizophrenic right now about all of the different things that are in there. So I do think he was telling people that his report is his testimony. People can interpret that report to be what we want it to be, I guess. I have read it. I’m on my third reading now. I think we have to do this in a bipartisan way.”

At one point Todd noted the big Democratic divide over impeachment and said, “The last time I feel like your party had this divide was over the Iraq War issue where a lot of people were thinking politically and what was good politics in the moment turned out to be bad politics five years later.”

“I’m doing what I think is right for the country,” Dingell said. “That is I think we have a fundamental responsibility, we take the oath to protect the Constitution and if you read that report––I know you’ve read that report like I have––Mueller talks about how Russia is attacking the fundamental pillars of our Constitution. They’re trying to divide us.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com