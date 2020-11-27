comScore

Trump Accuses Twitter of ‘Totally False’ Trends as ‘#DiaperDon’ Trends on the Platform

By Colby HallNov 27th, 2020, 8:48 am

President Donald Trump spent much of his Thanksgiving holiday complaining about reporters, the election result, and what he sees as biased Twitter trends. On Thanksgiving evening, #DiaperDon started trending on Twitter, an apparent response to what has become the commander in chief’s near-constant whining.

That’s it. That’s the tweet post.

All of this followed a White House press gaggle that was far more contentious than what was likely planned. In his first time taking questions from reporters since losing, Trump railed against the election process, and compared the United States to a “third world country” and declared “I didn’t lose.”

“So no, I can’t say that at all,” Trump said of conceding. He attacked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason as a “lightweight.”

“Just so you understand, this election was a fraud,” Trump said. “So no, I can’t say that at all. I think it’s a possibility… they’re trying to, look, between you people…” As Mason started to talk over Trump in an attempt to ask his question again, Trump snapped. “Don’t talk to me that way,” he protested. “You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. Don’t talk to…”

As New York Times’ Maggie Haberman noted on Twitter, “If one doesn’t want to answer such questions on a holiday, they could have taken questions at any other point since Nov 3.”

It’s not clear when it started trending, but later on, #DiaperDon was revealed by Twitter to be a number one trend, which continued through late Thanksgiving and into Black Friday morning:

This did not please President Trump, as he followed up on Twitter calling out what he deemed “totally false ‘Trends’ that have nothing to do with what is really trending in the world,” and alleged that it was all made up. He curiously threw Fox News under the bus, calling out its news-based daytime programming.

He followed by suggesting that Twitter was a threat to national security and said that “Section 230” of the Communications Decency Act should be “immediately terminated!!!” Section 230 generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content.

Trump’s apparent whining on Twitter … about a Twitter trend designed to mock his whining on Twitter? That’s where we are people. Also? This was prime for mockery in and of itself. To wit:

As the great Nick Lowe sang, and so it goes

