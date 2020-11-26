President Donald Trump spoke out extensively about the election and his remaining days on office in comments to reporters on Thursday.

In his first time taking questions from reporters since losing the election, Trump railed against the process, compared the United States to a “third world country” and declared “I didn’t lose.”

When asked if he would concede after the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, Trump said the vote would be a “mistake” because “this election was a fraud.”

“So no, I can’t say that at all,” Trump said of conceding. He attacked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason as a “lightweight” before moving on to another, who asked if he would leave the White House in January.

“Certainly I will,” Trump said. “Certainly I will, and you know that.”

The president also declined to say whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration.

Trump leveled a series of false allegations and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election during the press conference. His campaign has launched a number of legal challenges in a bid to overturn the results of the election. They are not expected to succeed, given a dearth of evidence.

Trump declined to discuss the potential of running in 2024 when asked by another reporter.

“The whole world is laughing at our electoral system,” Trump said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

