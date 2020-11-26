President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who spoke over him during a Thanksgiving press conference, calling the journalist a “lightweight” and telling him, “Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason asked Trump whether he would think about conceding the election when the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, to which Trump responded, “Well if they do, they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud.”

“Just so you understand, this election was a fraud,” he continued. “So no, I can’t say that at all. I think it’s a possibility… they’re trying to, look, between you people…”

As Mason started to talk over Trump in an attempt to ask his question again, Trump snapped.

“Don’t talk to me that way,” he protested. “You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. Don’t talk to…”

“I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way,” Trump continued, before concluding, “Alright, I’m going to go with another question.”

Trump has previously had a run-in with Mason: The president mocked the reporter for wearing a coronavirus face mask in October.

During the press conference, which was the president’s first time commenting to the press since losing the election, Trump declined to say whether he would concede but admitted he would leave the White House in January.

Watch above via Fox News.

