Donald Trump Jr. Poses with AR Featuring Custom Paint Job of Hillary Clinton

By Caleb EcarmaJan 6th, 2020, 9:31 am

First-son Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself posing with an AR-15 that featured a custom painted magazine depicting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s face.

“Nice day at the range,” Trump Jr. wrote on Sunday. “[Added] a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag.”

In the three photos of Trump Jr.’s rifle, Clinton’s face can be seen wedged in-between the magazine’s grip lines, so as to show the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sitting behind prison bars — an apparent reference to the “lock her up” chants often heard at President Donald Trump’s rallies. The word “CRUSADER” is also etched onto the AR’s upper, while the weapon’s lower features the Jerusalem cross, a Christian symbol historically known for appearing on the helmets of Crusaders.

Trump Jr. was quickly mocked on Twitter for posing with the rifle, as pundits and media figures on the site questioned if his use of an AR-15 means he plans on enlisting for his “dad’s war against Iran.”

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite.

