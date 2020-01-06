Donald Trump Jr. Poses with AR Featuring Custom Paint Job of Hillary Clinton

First-son Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself posing with an AR-15 that featured a custom painted magazine depicting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s face.

“Nice day at the range,” Trump Jr. wrote on Sunday. “[Added] a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag.”

In the three photos of Trump Jr.’s rifle, Clinton’s face can be seen wedged in-between the magazine’s grip lines, so as to show the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sitting behind prison bars — an apparent reference to the “lock her up” chants often heard at President Donald Trump’s rallies. The word “CRUSADER” is also etched onto the AR’s upper, while the weapon’s lower features the Jerusalem cross, a Christian symbol historically known for appearing on the helmets of Crusaders.

Trump Jr. was quickly mocked on Twitter for posing with the rifle, as pundits and media figures on the site questioned if his use of an AR-15 means he plans on enlisting for his “dad’s war against Iran.”

Is Donald Trump Jr doing OK? pic.twitter.com/ymsYUk6olm — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 6, 2020

The good news is that – based on @DonaldJTrumpJr’s Instagram – he’s going to be the first one to enlist. pic.twitter.com/iSSoSkLbxi — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 5, 2020

Hey tough guy @DonaldJTrumpJr, instead of trying to intimidate a woman, why don’t you enlist in the Military so you can fight in your dad’s war against Iran. https://t.co/ur3gVSnteR — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 6, 2020

Don Jr posted photos of himself brandishing a modified assault rifle with CRUSADER etched on it, lower receiver modelled after a medieval Crusader hemet & mag printed with Hillary’s face.

Crusader imagery on weapons & propaganda has been used by Far-Right terrorists since Breivik pic.twitter.com/hLdgUAL7au — Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 6, 2020

Donald Trump Jr just posted a photo of himself holding an assault weapon with Hillary Clinton’s picture on the side of it. I can’t wait til that treasonous little motherfucker Donald Trump Jr is in prison. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 6, 2020

Don Jr. is so sure @HillaryClinton is going to visit his dad in prison he had it printed on his gun mag. Dude, she won’t visit. pic.twitter.com/rX5xJ3mLaZ — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 6, 2020

Why hasn’t this tough guy who loves to fire a gun volunteered to fight in his daddy‘s war with Iran? I’d think that @DonaldJTrumpJr would want to be one of the first to enlist.#ChickenHawk pic.twitter.com/5OgExCY0wt — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 6, 2020

Don Jr casually showing off a mag with Hillary Clinton‘s image on it… https://t.co/JwC4eTd5oM — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) January 6, 2020

.@DonaldJTrumpJr Hey Junior, is this the first step in your enlisting to fight your daddy’s war? PLEASE be the first with their boots on the ground. Lead the attack from the front for change. Show us how it’s done, big guy. Or are hereditary bone spurs keeping you on the bench? pic.twitter.com/UF4idxL04m — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) January 6, 2020

