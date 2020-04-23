‘Don’t Talk to Me’: Trump Refuses to Answer Question From CNN, Calls Report on Kim Jong Un ‘Fake’

President Donald Trump is claiming that reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being in grave condition are incorrect.

Responding to a question during Thursday’s press briefing, the president disputed the reports on the North Korean leader’s health.

“I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way,” Trump said.

On Monday night, CNN reported that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence out of North Korea that Kim is in grave danger following a cardiovascular system procedure. CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tried to ask a follow-up question, but was rebuffed by the president.

“So you haven’t made any contact though?” Collins said.

“With who?” Trump asked.

“The North Koreans,” Collins replied.

“I don’t want to say,” Trump shot back.

Collins tried to pursue her line of inquiry, but Trump said, “that’s enough.”

“CNN is fake news,” Trump told Collins. “Don’t talk to me.”

Trump actually turned away from Collins as she tried to ask her question again. When she finished, Trump said, “Okay, next question.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

