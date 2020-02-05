In George Conway’s world, there is no more towering figure than the Republican who stands up to President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Conway — the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — found his new hero.

Appearing on CNN Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Conway fawned over Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his announced vote to convict the president for abuse of power.

“His vote is nothing short of inspiring to me,” Conway said. “His eloquence in defending his compliance with his oath is truly remarkable.”

Conway cited the oath taken by senators to carry out “impartial justice,” and criticized the other 52 Republicans in the chamber for ignoring it — leaving Romney to stand alone.

“I can’t believe, for a moment, that those 53 Republican senators wouldn’t to convict a Democrat who had done exactly this appalling abuse of power,” Conway said. And Mitt Romney recognized that. And Mitt Romney complied with his oath because he did what he would have done if it were anyone else other than a Republican president there.”

Watch above, via CNN.

