comScore Chip Roy Slams Elise Stefanik Ahead of Liz Cheney Vote

GOP Rep. Goes After Stefanik a Day Before Vote to Oust Cheney: Her Voting Record Embodies What Led to Our ‘A**-Kicking’ in 2018

By Josh FeldmanMay 11th, 2021, 3:53 pm
Elise Stefanik

Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

Liz Cheney is going to be ousted as House GOP conference chair on Wednesday because many Republicans believe she’s not an effective leader for the party.

Now one Republican is decrying the plan to replace her with Elise Stefanik because he believes she’s not an effective leader for the party.

The vote tomorrow to oust Cheney comes after her repeated statements publicly calling out Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. Trump has continued to push baseless and conspiratorial claims about the election, yet again this week, and Cheney — who voted to impeach Trump — has emerged as a leading voice saying the Republican party can’t anchor itself to this.

Stefanik has become a far more pro-Trump voice in the past few years, but as many have pointed out, on paper she’s not as conservative as Cheney is.

Congressman Chip Roy (R- TX) sent out a memo Tuesday to House GOP colleagues, first obtained by Politico’s Olivia Beavers, questioning why they’re “rushing to coronate a spokesperson whose voting record embodies much of what led to the 2018 ass-kicking we received by Democrats.”

Roy is not defending Cheney. He says in his letter she’s “unhelpfully engaging in personal attacks and finger-wagging towards President Trump” and affirms he’s voting to oust her from her position.

However, a day before that vote and the plan to replace her with Stefanik, Roy is telling colleagues they shouldn’t elevate “Republicans who campaign as Republicans but then vote for and advance the Democrats’ agenda.”

In the past few days, Stefanik has received public backing from both House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and from Trump himself.

Roy says in his memo that the GOP should either pick someone else “who reflects our conservative values” or just “leave the position vacant” altogether.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: