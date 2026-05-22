Fox News Segment Warns of High Gas Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Travel: ‘Food for Thought’

In a Friday segment from Fox News, Fox Business correspondent Jeff Flock warned viewers of high gas prices ahead of Memorial Day travel, remarking, “Food for thought.”

Speaking with Fox News’ Trace Gallagher while driving in Trenton, New Jersey, Flock said there’s a “whole lot of traffic” on the road on Friday. “It’s gonna be a record number of people. That’s not something we saw coming. We thought, ‘Hey, with these high gas prices, maybe there’ll be fewer people that’ll get on the road,’ but apparently not so much.”

Flock went on to cite data from AAA, which projects a record-breaking 39.1 million drivers travelling at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend.

“Even though this is a record — 39 million people — it’s not breaking the old record by very much, and they initially, earlier, before the whole gas prices thing, thought it might be worse,” he explained.

Fox News then played a previously aired interview clip with AAA Senior Public Affairs Manager Robert Sinclair, who said of the record-breaking projection, “While we are moving forward, this is a minuscule uptake in the number of those who are travelling, and I think that might be the concession that we’re seeing to higher gasoline prices.”

“Yeah, that concession is more of a white flag some people are waving to gasoline prices,” concluded Flock, “which now, for the average gallon of regular, is about $4.55 for the U.S. average. That’s about 3 cents or so up in the last week, maybe 50 cents in the last month, and $1.50 in the last year.”

“Just for the point of reference, before the invasion, or rather, the attack on Iran,” he added, referencing President Donald Trump’s continuing war in the area, “we were below $3 a gallon. So, that’s food for thought.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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