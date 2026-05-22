Reuters Reports WH ‘Forced’ Gabbard to Resign, Despite Her Citing Husband’s Cancer Battle

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence on Friday, citing her husband’s recent diagnosis with bone cancer. While both Gabbard and Trump put out releases citing Gabbard’s husband’s illness, Reuters reported that Gabbard “had been forced out by the White House.”

Reuters ran with the initial headline, “White House forced top spy Gabbard to resign, source says,” and included the line, “A source familiar with the matter said that ​Gabbard had been forced out by the White House.”

Gabbard’s chief of staff as DNI, Alexa Henning, shared Reuters’s report and wrote, “Just when you think you don’t hate the media enough @Reuters. This is false. Her husband, who is an absolutely incredible human being, has been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.”

As Reuters updated its breaking news piece, the story’s headline changed to “Gabbard resigns as Trump’s top US intelligence official,” but it also added a crosshead into the text: “PUSHED OUT.”

Under the crosshead, Reuters reported:

“She was pushed out by the White House,” a source familiar with Gabbard’s departure told Reuters. “The White House has been unhappy with ​her for quite some time.” The person ​said among other reasons for the ⁠displeasure with Gabbard were the activities of her taskforce known as the Director’s Initiatives Group. Among other activities, it has worked to declassify documents related to the death of former President John F. Kennedy, investigate the security of election machines, ​and probe the origins of COVID-19.

Gabbard, a former progressive, anti-war House Democrat, has long been viewed as on thin ice in the administration, as she is known for her non-interventionist policies, which run counter to Trump’s ongoing war in Iran.

Gabbard shared her resignation letter online on Friday and added, “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half. Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

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