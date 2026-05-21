Ex-Trump Press Secretary Warns Trump Payout Fund Is to ‘Maintain His Own Personal Army’

Former White House official Stephanie Grisham called on Congress and President Donald Trump’s cabinet to do something to stop the Department of Justice’s $1.8 billion “slush fund” that could benefit Jan. 6 rioters and other Trump allies.

Grisham served as White House press secretary and communications director during Trump’s first term before going to work as chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump. When the Capitol riots broke out in 2021, Grisham became the first senior official to quit the administration in protest.

“I resigned on Jan 6 & lost everything & live in fear,” Grisham wrote Thursday on X. “I watched these criminals get pardons, see new corruption from the WH every day, & now taxpayer $ set aside to reward them for their loyalty & maintain his own personal army. Where are you Congress? Cabinet? Anyone???

I resigned on Jan 6 & lost everything & live in fear. I watched these criminals get pardons, see new corruption from the WH every day, & now taxpayer $ set aside to reward them for their loyalty & maintain his own personal army. Where are you Congress? Cabinet? Anyone??? https://t.co/vNdJLQBxu8 — Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) May 21, 2026

In the time since the insurrection, Grisham has said she made her decision to leave the administration after Melania Trump refused to issue a statement condemning the violence.

Grisham said she reportedly sent a text to the First Lady asking if she wanted to send out a tweet saying, “there is no room for violence and hatred,” in an effort to call off the rioters.

The first lady responded with a single word answer,”No,” causing Grisham to resign just minutes later.

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