After Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) what he thought about President Donald Trump calling Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) a “pompous ass” and a “fool,” Sunday, Stewart replied that Romney was “a big boy” and that the two could “settle their differences” without himself weighing in.

“You are a member of the Utah congressional delegation and over the weekend, President Trump has really gone after Utah Senator Mitt Romney… He has called him a ‘pompous ass,’ a ‘fool,’ and added the hashtag ‘#ImpeachMittRomey.’ Of course, senators can’t be impeached, but congressman do you have any problems with the president going after your senator that way?” asked Wallace.

“Oh Chris, I’m shocked that you’d ask me this question. Look, I know that the media loves for Republicans to criticize each other… You’re hoping that I will… I’m just going to say that Mitt Romney is a big boy, President Trump is a big boy, they can settle their differences,” Stewart declared. “I’m not going to weigh in on that. I mean, they’ve had disagreements in the past, and I understand that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com