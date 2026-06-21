DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News that an “unusual amount”of Iranians tied to the country’s theocratic regime have tried sneaking into the USA recently — including people with “direct ties” to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who posed as members of the country’s World Cup group.

Mullin talked about the unsettling number of IRGC-linked Iranians trying to get around border security during an interview on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

He explained:

We’ve seen an unusual amount of Iranian nationals trying the sneak in through our Northern [Border] — not Southern Border, because President Trump’s policies have closed the southern border. So [on] our Northern Border, we’ve seen arrests go up daily on Iranian nationals, and we have a good partnership with our Canadian partners that have been able to help apprehend them too. But it’s worrisome, because the amount of influx we see and the amount of connections we have when we capture the people that they have direct ties to the IRGC.

Bartiromo then asked if the Iranians coming in through Canada were fleeing the country or tied to IRGC; Mullin said most had direct ties to the theocratic regime.

Mullin then said that Iran had tried to smuggle a bunch of IRGC officials into the U.S. by having them pose as members of the country’s World Cup organization. He explained most countries entering the U.S. had about 120 people in their soccer orgs, but America only allowed Iran to bring in 53 people because so many of them were sketchy.

“The rest of the individuals that Iran had tried to bring in, all also a had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group,” Mullin said. “So these games that Iran plays, unfortunately, makes them an adversary that you can’t trust.”

His comments come as Vice President JD Vance is in Switzerland on Sunday, where he is working to make progress on a deal with Iran to end the war.

Watch above.

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