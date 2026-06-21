Mark Levin — who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding with Iran — amped up his criticism of the agreement Saturday night.

In a scorching 17-minute commentary on Saturday’s edition of Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, the host sounded off on “people in and out of the administration” for “bullying” Israel and “cozying up to” Iran.

“I’m going to start the program where I’d rather not start, but I must,” Levin said. “I want to say to people in and out of the administration, stop trashing, smearing, bullying the little state of Israel. Stop cozying up to and telling us that the enemy regime in Iran is now more rational, more moderate, and a regime that we can deal with.”

Though Levin did not single out President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, the commander-in-chief has, in recent days, called the Iranians “very rational” and “nice to deal with.”

“I think it’s outrageous — when we used to see the Secretary of War and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff daily here on Fox tell us of the fantastic marriage, symmetry between our militaries in defeating this enemy,” Levin said. “I’m really appalled by this. And I hope it comes to an end sooner than later. Because it’s not right, it’s not just and it’s not truthful.”

Levin proceeded to identify the “many problems” he found in the memorandum of understanding.

“We declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts — including with Hezbollah,” Levin said. “Another grave mistake, in my view. Why are we doing Hezbollah’s bidding? When Israel is being attacked by Hezbollah and the Lebanese people and the government want Hezbollah gone, it’s an Iranian terrorist group that has taken over the country. It’s a complete capitulation to the Iranian regime. Because Hezbollah is its terrorist lifeline. It’s an absolute capitulation of them! And why would we do this? Why would we do it to Israel?”

In the second half of his commentary, Levin zeroed in on the economic components of the deal — including the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Iranian regime.

“I just went through how we crushed this regime, didn’t I?” Levin said. “How we have every right to celebrate the fact the president under his leadership, how we have crushed this regime. So why are we accommodating them like this?!”

Levin closed by making clear he does not believe Iran will adhere to the terms of any agreement.

“Here’s the biggest issue: The biggest problem is the enemy. The enemy hasn’t surrendered. It’s never going to surrender. It will never abandon its cause and its revolution. Any deal to them isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. It may last for a while. That’s what they’re banking on. Survival, and then reconstruction, and then strike. And so they’ll agree to this for a period of time. They’ll take all the benefits they can get. After they get the $300 billion, however long that takes, then they can thumb their nose at us and say, ‘What are you going to do about what we’re about to do?’ I have explained time and again that the Iranian regime is not going to sign some agreement, and then honor it in direct and explicit violation of its political, theocratic ideology and revolution. It never has and it never will.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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