GOP Senate Campaign Committee Announces Award for Trump After He Attacks Mitch McConnell as a ‘Dumb Son of a B*tch’

The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced Monday it has presented former President Donald Trump with a new award they created called the NRSC Champion for Freedom Award.

NRSC chairman Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) announced the award and showed a picture of himself with the former president holding it, saying, “President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. We are grateful for his service to our country.”

The award was given to Trump this past weekend, during which the former president went on a tirade against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and called him a “dumb son of a bitch.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell since the 2020 election, and during his CPAC speech he made a point of listing every single House and Senate Republican who voted to impeach and convict him.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]