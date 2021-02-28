Trump Lists Off Every Single Republican Who Voted to Impeach, Convict Him in Angry CPAC Tirade: ‘Get Rid of Them All!’

Former President Donald Trump spitefully went through a list of Republican members he wants to vote out during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday afternoon.

The lengthy list of GOP House members and Senators featured legislators who voted in favor of his second impeachment.

“Instead of attacking me and, more importantly, the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy in opposing [Joe] Biden, [Nancy] Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, and the Democrats,” Trump began.

The former president then encouraged all Republicans to stop “attacking” him and turn their energy to Democrats.

“I have said to some of them, during the Obama years and now during Biden, if you spent the same energy on attacking them, you would actually be successful. As you do on attacking me in many cases,” he continued.

Trump then listed GOP targets to beat in the U.S. Senate before moving on to names of House members.

“The Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey,” Trump stated.

“And in the House Tom Rice, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, that’s another beauty, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko, David Valadao, and of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney.”

At the mention of Cheney, the CPAC crowd erupted in boos.

“The good news is, in her state she’s been censured and her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen,” Trump added. “So hopefully, they will get rid of her with the next election.”

“Get rid of them all,” Trump exclaimed.

Trump did not target Mitch McConnell, who condemned his role in the Capitol attack but declined to vote to convict him, but later took credit for boosting the Kentucky senator with an endorsement for his 2020 re-election bid. The mention of McConnell also prompted loud boos from the CPAC crowd.

Watch above, via Fox News.

