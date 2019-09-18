comScore

Ilhan Omar Accuses Trump of Putting Her Life in Danger After He Retweets False Claim She Partied on 9/11

By Ken MeyerSep 18th, 2019, 12:16 pm

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has accused President Donald Trump of endangering her life by amplifying a false, now-deleted tweet claiming that the congresswoman was out dancing on the anniversary of 9/11.

On Wednesday, Trump retweeted two tweets from Terrence K. Williams, a right-wing Twitter personality who the president previously promoted for advancing conspiracy theories about the Clinton family and Jeffrey Epstein. One of the tweets Trump retweeted today claimed that Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11.”

That tweet has been deleted, but here’s what it looked like.

And here’s the video:

Contrary to Williams’ claims about the Omar video, she was not dancing on September 11. Instead, that video was recorded on September 13, when Omar joined the Congressional Black Caucus for their annual legislative conference

Omar has noticed Trump’s tweet, and she’s slamming him for “continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk.”

