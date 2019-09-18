Former congressman Trey Radel insinuated on Wednesday that actor Kevin Spacey had something to do with the death of one of his sexual assault accusers.

The accuser, whose identity was hidden from Spacey in a lawsuit, claimed the actor made made him touch his genitals while performing a massage. And according to the Hollywood Reporter, “the plaintiff’s attorney has informed Spacey that the client ‘recently passed.'”

The anonymous man’s death was discovered by the media after Spacey’s lawyers filed a “notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death.”

“No further information or details have been given to Mr. Fowler’s [Spacey’s legal surname] counsel, but Plaintiff’s counsel stated they intended to notify the Court with additional information at an appropriate time in the future,” the notice explained.

Former Congressman Trey Radel, who was in Congress between January 2013 and January 2014, responded to the news by insinuating that Spacey had something to do with the death, commenting, “Frank Underwood returns,” in reference to the actor’s calculated and murderous character in House of Cards.

In House of Cards, Spacey’s character Frank Underwood gets rid of his political opponents by murdering them and making it look like an accident or suicide. In one iconic scene, Underwood pushes a journalist in front of a speeding train.

Radel resigned from congress in January 2014 after he was convicted for buying cocaine.

[Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]

