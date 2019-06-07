comScore

Justin Amash Hits Trump WH and Allies for ‘Trying to Excuse’ POTUS’ Efforts to Obstruct Investigation

By Josh FeldmanJun 7th, 2019, 6:23 pm

Congressman Justin Amash, the lone Republican to express support for beginning impeachment proceedings, posted another lengthy Twitter thread today, this time on the difference between Attorney General Bill Barr‘s summary letter and what the Mueller report actually said.

Amash has stood by his assessment of Trump’s actions in the midst of criticism by fellow Republicans.

The congressman himself acknowledges he “initially fell for” Barr’s summary letter and made objections based on the AG’s skewed framing:

Amash also called out the Trump administration for how it reacted to Barr’s summary letter vs. what Mueller’s report said:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

