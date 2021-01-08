President Donald Trump surprised absolutely no one when he confirmed via Twitter that he will not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 2oth.

Trump’s skipping of the quadrennial ceremony that embodies the peaceful transition of power that lays at the foundation of American democracy, is the first since 1869, when President Andrew Johnson also skipped the rite of passage. This will likely become a significant chapter in the volumes to be written about Trump’s curious legacy as commander in chief.

In just his third tweet after being suspended by Twitter for ostensibly inciting the violent insurrection of Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Trump plainly said “To all those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 2oth.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump’s announcement follows reports that Vice President Mike Pence will be attending Biden’s inauguration and only furthers the well-reported split between Trump and his number two, the latter of which refused to unconstitutionally refuse to accept the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, despite great pressure from Trump. But Pence and the Second Lady have not yet decided their inaugural plans:

.@VPPressSec to @CBSNews on President-elect @JoeBiden's Inauguration: "Vice President Pence and the Second Lady have yet to make a decision regarding their attendance." — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 8, 2021

Predictably, Twitter had a field day with Trump’s pouty position. To wit:

We expect you'll be an ex–President well before then anyway. https://t.co/x7sMSsdY0u — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 8, 2021

Where do we place the empty chair? https://t.co/WHbWSIWlAz — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 8, 2021

would probably be weird if he showed up after inciting a riot that ransacked the Capitol https://t.co/z6Sx1DvDjT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 8, 2021

Even before the riot, he should not have gone. Biden called Trump and his supporters Nazis and has not done anything to apologize or reach out to the ordinary people he demonized. I don't even think Biden wanted him there. Now it would be even more awkward. This isn't a surprise. https://t.co/qQFZ2jYGPQ — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 8, 2021

Teleprompter Trump yesterday: "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation" Real Trump today: https://t.co/VrW2us0Yos — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 8, 2021

Following in Nixon's footsteps, once more https://t.co/TxAq1N7fBO — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 8, 2021

Future history Trivial Pursuit Question: Name two things that Andrew Johnson and Donald Trump had in common? (A. Both were impeached. B. Both refused to attend inaugurations of their successors.) https://t.co/fI3uuwhy4t — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 8, 2021

This will probably be a relief to a lot of people at this point. https://t.co/cIFmNK4Nec — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 8, 2021

Another concession (of sorts) from Trump that he will not be in office past Jan. 20th. https://t.co/818KwnRzR6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 8, 2021

