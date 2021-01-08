comScore

Media and Politicians Have a Field Day with Trump’s Announcement He’s Skipping the Inauguration: ‘Where Do We Place the Empty Chair?’

By Colby HallJan 8th, 2021, 11:28 am

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump surprised absolutely no one when he confirmed via Twitter that he will not be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 2oth.

Trump’s skipping of the quadrennial ceremony that embodies the peaceful transition of power that lays at the foundation of American democracy, is the first since 1869, when President Andrew Johnson also skipped the rite of passage.  This will likely become a significant chapter in the volumes to be written about Trump’s curious legacy as commander in chief.

In just his third tweet after being suspended by Twitter for ostensibly inciting the violent insurrection of Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Trump plainly said “To all those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 2oth.

Trump’s announcement follows reports that Vice President Mike Pence will be attending Biden’s inauguration and only furthers the well-reported split between Trump and his number two, the latter of which refused to unconstitutionally refuse to accept the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, despite great pressure from Trump. But Pence and the Second Lady have not yet decided their inaugural plans:

Predictably, Twitter had a field day with Trump’s pouty position. To wit:

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: