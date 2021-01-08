Trump Ends Suspense, Announces His Plans for Biden’s Inauguration

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he wrote in a Friday morning tweet.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

If he stays true to his word, Trump will be the first president to miss the swearing in of his successor since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

The president’s statement comes after he released a video conceding the election Thursday evening, during which he pledged to transition out of office peacefully and called for “healing and reconciliation.”

Despite Trump’s decision to skip it, Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly planning to attend Biden’s inauguration, granted he receives an invitation to the event.

Trump’s tweet also comes after a report that members of the House will be moving forward with a vote to impeach the president next week, if he is not first removed by Pence and the Cabinet via the 25th amendment.

