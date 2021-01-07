‘Official’ Trump Account Appears on Parler After Twitter and Facebook Suspension — See the Posts Now Marked ‘Private’

After President Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, an “official” Trump Parler account appeared on the conservative social media platform. It’s now restricted as a “private” account.

Trump’s responses to Wednesday’s insurrection on Capitol Hill were so incendiary that the two largest social media platforms took the extraordinary — and some would say long overdue — step of suspending Trump’s accounts.

But in the middle of the night/early Thursday morning, an account appeared on Parler with the handle @Thepotus45, which purports to be “The Official Account of The 45th President of the United States.”

The account, which does not bear a Parler verification badge, has since been marked “private,” but cached versions of the posts are still accessible.

The first post reads “I just joined Parler! Looking forward to meeting everyone here.”

Several of the posts are repeats of existing Trump tweets. There are two that differ from posts Trump has previously made to Twitter.

“Watch the video and judge for yourself! For if there was any incident of violence involved. THE FAKE NEWS NETWORK HAS GONE THROUGH THE ROOF” says one, with a link to video of Trump’s Wednesday rally speech — during which he promised never to concede the election.

The other featured a photo of the rally crowd, with the message “Thank you for your support! THE TRUTH WILL PREVAIL”

The repetitions of outdated Twitter posts and the account’s restricted status are red flags, but the account has yet to be deleted.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]